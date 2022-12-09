Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Grows Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 632.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,407 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,577 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 146,820 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,580,653 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $562,028,000 after purchasing an additional 195,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,155,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $602,338,000 after buying an additional 56,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,957,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $573,711,000 after buying an additional 146,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.43.

NYSE UHS opened at $129.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

