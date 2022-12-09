Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys New Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 645.3% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,085,000 after buying an additional 23,220,845 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Exelon by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205,179 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 349.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,531,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408,787 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,284,000 after buying an additional 2,365,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXC. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $41.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.67. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

