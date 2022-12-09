Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $1.37 Million Position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lessened its position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 38,518 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 411.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 434,390 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 1,255.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 311,892 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,402,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 270,113 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,509,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,916,000 after purchasing an additional 269,312 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in LSB Industries by 341.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 226,936 shares in the last quarter.

LXU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:LXU opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.87. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $27.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.62.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $184.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.65 million. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 24.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LSB Industries news, major shareholder Lsb Funding Llc sold 15,977,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $207,547,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,672,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,725,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

