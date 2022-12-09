Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys 32,641 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 260.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,641 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 31,914 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 64.2% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 17,042 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 11.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PENN opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average of $32.17. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PENN Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.39.

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.