Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $1.37 Million Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 260.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,641 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 44.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average of $32.17. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. CBRE Group reduced their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.39.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

