Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $1.40 Million in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,077,000 after acquiring an additional 285,542 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,374,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,393,000 after acquiring an additional 158,769 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,372,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,862 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,946,000 after acquiring an additional 724,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,725,000 after purchasing an additional 226,392 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $45.42 on Friday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average of $48.69.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.58). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $731.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Stories

