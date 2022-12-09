Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Sold by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP cut its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Trupanion by 24.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Trupanion by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 14.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 14.9% during the second quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 15,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trupanion by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,638,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $52.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -50.14 and a beta of 1.77. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.77 and a twelve month high of $158.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRUP. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Trupanion to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Trupanion to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.38.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $262,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at $56,200,637.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $262,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at $56,200,637.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $42,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,190 over the last 90 days. 5.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

