Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New Investment in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $839,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 16.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $158.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.02 and its 200 day moving average is $149.45. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 64.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.55. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $126.95 and a 1 year high of $165.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HEI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $869,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,838,630.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $869,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,838,630.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $48,880.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $101,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.