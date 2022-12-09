Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New Investment in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $839,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 16.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.
HEICO Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $158.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.02 and its 200 day moving average is $149.45. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 64.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.55. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $126.95 and a 1 year high of $165.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $869,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,838,630.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $869,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,838,630.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $48,880.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $101,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.
HEICO Company Profile
HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HEICO (HEI)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.