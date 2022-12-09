Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys Shares of 57,118 Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.
Revolve Group Stock Up 2.4 %
RVLV opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.10. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $70.75.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.
