Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys Shares of 57,118 Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

RVLV opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.10. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $70.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RVLV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Revolve Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

