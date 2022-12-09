Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,608 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at $161,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,897 over the last ninety days. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LSXMK stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.34. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $34.34 and a one year high of $52.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.12.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

