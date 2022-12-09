Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 165,079 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 40.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,407,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,246,000 after acquiring an additional 23,647,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,052,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $898,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,479 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,245,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,203 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2,958.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,956,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,281,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,463,000 after purchasing an additional 325,478 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:DB opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.53) to €10.50 ($11.05) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.79) to €14.00 ($14.74) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.58) to €11.50 ($12.11) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.46.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

