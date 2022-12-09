Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Stake Boosted by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) by 435.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822,281 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned 0.16% of Arrival worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Arrival by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,136,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899,252 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrival by 486.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,517,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrival by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,676,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrival by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,799,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arrival by 288,454.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 576,908 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARVL shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Arrival from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Arrival stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Arrival has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12.

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

