Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 17.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 17.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,789,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,144,000 after buying an additional 1,033,057 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 33.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,795,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,012,000 after buying an additional 707,622 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 15.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REYN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $31.53 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.