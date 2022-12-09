Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $1.49 Million Position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,986 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned about 0.16% of Sierra Wireless worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 21,376 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 136,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 59,217 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after acquiring an additional 217,635 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 80,154 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

NASDAQ SWIR opened at $29.09 on Friday. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $30.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $166.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.30 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

