Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,369 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned about 0.10% of Travere Therapeutics worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 21.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,402,000 after purchasing an additional 647,804 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 279.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 65,560 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $157,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 22.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,150,000 after purchasing an additional 299,700 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 636,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,042 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $78,118.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TVTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.51. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $31.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.82% and a negative return on equity of 137.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

