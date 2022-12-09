Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.19 and last traded at $47.81. Approximately 30,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,258,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.94.

TOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,513. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Toll Brothers by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

