Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases 17,371 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,371 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned approximately 0.18% of Redfin worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Redfin in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $4.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $42.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 135.08% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $600.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.69 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RDFN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Redfin to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Redfin from $9.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Redfin from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Redfin from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Redfin from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.96.

In other news, Director James Slavet bought 6,667 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $38,735.27. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 209,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,527.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Slavet bought 6,667 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $38,735.27. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 209,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,527.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $59,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,006 shares of company stock valued at $199,771. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

