AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,095,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182,042 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Unum Group worth $36,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 350.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

UNM opened at $40.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.11. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $46.64.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 1st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,052.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,613.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,052.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Unum Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Unum Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

