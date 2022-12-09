Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 3,940 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lessened its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,213 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IART. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.38.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.93. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $69.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $385.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

