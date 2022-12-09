AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 221,294 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 675,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 221,294 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $36,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,608,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,006,000 after purchasing an additional 415,879 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,476 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,430,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,440,000 after purchasing an additional 95,047 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,840,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,629,000 after purchasing an additional 375,095 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $15,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BERY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

NYSE:BERY opened at $60.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.91.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

