AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 35,871 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,871 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $37,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 24.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 13.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 50.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 8.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel Price Performance

Shares of MKL opened at $1,289.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,218.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1,243.15. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,519.24.

Insider Activity at Markel

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.