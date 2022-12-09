Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152,984 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Assurant worth $37,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 9.9% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 10.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,865,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.20.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $130.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.50. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 48.11%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

