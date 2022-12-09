AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 92,040 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92,040 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Rollins worth $38,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROL. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 72.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $39.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.83. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $333,809.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,016 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,808.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $333,809.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,808.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,895,089 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

