Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 479,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,172 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $38,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Oshkosh by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $87.61 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $69.30 and a 12 month high of $125.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 63.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.34 and a 200-day moving average of $84.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 1.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 108.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Oshkosh to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

