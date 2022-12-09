AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 280,078 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,078 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.53% of Copa worth $38,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 4,692.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Copa by 416.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Copa by 10.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Copa by 9.1% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 36.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,255,000 after purchasing an additional 106,500 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPA opened at $82.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $97.63. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.32.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.28. Copa had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $809.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

CPA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Copa from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Copa from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

