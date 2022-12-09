AQR Capital Management LLC Has $40.19 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 331,119 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 207,712 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Electronic Arts worth $40,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.1% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.2% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,683 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts
In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,038. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.1 %
EA opened at $126.11 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.83.
Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.68%.
Electronic Arts Company Profile
Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electronic Arts (EA)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.