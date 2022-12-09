Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 173.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,602 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Valero Energy worth $42,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Valero Energy by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Valero Energy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 655,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,520,000 after purchasing an additional 69,619 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,078,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.69.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $116.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.84. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

