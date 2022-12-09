Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,611,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.68% of Murphy Oil worth $78,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of MUR opened at $41.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $51.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average is $39.25.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.51 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 25.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $7,578,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,578,825.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,754 shares of company stock valued at $14,117,095 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

