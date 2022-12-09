HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,251 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $40,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 94.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.10.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.4 %

HCA opened at $241.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The firm has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.69. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.52.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

