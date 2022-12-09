Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Holdings Raised by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 674,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 80,186 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.39% of Greif worth $41,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Greif by 257.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 12,538 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Greif during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Greif by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Greif during the 1st quarter worth $1,648,000. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Greif during the 1st quarter worth $503,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $67.95 on Friday. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $74.22. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $165,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,413.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $165,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,413.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $319,582.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,279,620 shares in the company, valued at $159,869,750.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,116 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,061 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Greif in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

