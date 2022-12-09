AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,418 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $42,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.8% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JKHY stock opened at $184.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $155.33 and a one year high of $212.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.17.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

