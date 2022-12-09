AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 679,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,407 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $42,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,132,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,619,000 after acquiring an additional 828,378 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,528,000 after acquiring an additional 211,729 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth about $380,782,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 21.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,553,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,763,000 after acquiring an additional 967,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 92.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,390,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,443 shares during the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PDD opened at $91.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.71. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $91.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Nomura upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.27.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

