AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 230,230 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 230,230 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Crown Castle worth $42,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,505,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,352 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,940,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,311,853,000 after acquiring an additional 231,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,309,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,953,000 after acquiring an additional 560,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.93.

Insider Activity

Crown Castle Price Performance

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCI opened at $139.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.06%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

