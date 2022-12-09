AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 20,318 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,318 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $43,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 9,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $72.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.99 and a 200 day moving average of $89.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.56.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $296,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $296,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,817.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,800 shares of company stock worth $7,032,499 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

