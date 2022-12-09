PDT Partners LLC Purchases 14,465 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of PubMatic worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PubMatic by 13.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,076,000 after purchasing an additional 325,631 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,437,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 8.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,860,000 after purchasing an additional 87,549 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,971,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 14.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 96,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUBM opened at $13.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $39.85.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PUBM. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on PubMatic from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on PubMatic to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

In other news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $96,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PubMatic news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $96,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan Daimler sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $247,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 223,789 shares of company stock worth $3,710,570. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

