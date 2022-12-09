Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Has $3.62 Million Stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,828 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $37.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.67. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average is $41.39.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.06 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 45.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNL. Barclays decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

