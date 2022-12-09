Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 353.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,973 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 8.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 53.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 51,685 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676,247 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $838,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of BBWI opened at $42.15 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.45. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.71.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

