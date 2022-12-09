31,154 Shares in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 773.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,170,000 after buying an additional 6,307,003 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,921,000 after buying an additional 1,873,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Huntsman by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,300,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,308,000 after buying an additional 190,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,866,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,025,000 after acquiring an additional 56,342 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntsman in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.07.

Huntsman Price Performance

HUN opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.65. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $41.65.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.