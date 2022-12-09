Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 564.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,897,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,134,000 after acquiring an additional 47,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,110 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Ingredion by 1.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,693,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,724,000 after acquiring an additional 25,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ingredion by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after acquiring an additional 155,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ingredion by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,230,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,419,000 after acquiring an additional 63,771 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INGR. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $99.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.79. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $101.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 42.90%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

