Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 775.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,234 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 162,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 101,462 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 170,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,054,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,457,000 after purchasing an additional 522,506 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 727,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,601,000 after purchasing an additional 116,445 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,540,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,949,000 after purchasing an additional 260,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.24. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $664.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.62 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.