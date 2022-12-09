Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 3,907.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,593 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Tyler Technologies worth $8,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 14.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,956,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 362.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $318.44 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $281.11 and a one year high of $544.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $328.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.71.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $473.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.54 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.08.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.