Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,732 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $8,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $210.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.27 and a 200 day moving average of $218.84. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $379.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $989.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.42.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $569,522.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,500.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $2,334,821 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

