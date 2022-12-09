Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 26,389 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 651.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,389 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of EPAM Systems worth $8,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 245,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,867,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $346.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $342.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.74. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $719.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM Systems Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.87.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

