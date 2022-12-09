Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 20,255 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,255 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $8,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 188.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth $418,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 10.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 117,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,666,000 after buying an additional 11,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 12.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:MTN opened at $251.21 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $201.91 and a one year high of $347.77. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.57.

About Vail Resorts

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

