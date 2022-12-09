Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,476 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of NVR worth $9,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,546,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in NVR by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 44,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,743,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,787,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 25.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NVR by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,780.00.

NVR stock opened at $4,694.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,302.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,247.74. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,576.01 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.95.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.50 by ($7.99). NVR had a return on equity of 54.40% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,526,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,824. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

