Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 120.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.70% of Silvergate Capital worth $11,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SI. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,948.0% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital Price Performance

SI opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.25. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.17). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. The company had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Silvergate Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Silvergate Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.64.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.