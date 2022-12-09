Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 50,407 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $1,260,466,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $1,218,626,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $487,982,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $443,241,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $365,038,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTW. Piper Sandler upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,848,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,848,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,940 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $245.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $187.89 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.