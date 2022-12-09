Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 63,928 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 188.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,928 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $9,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1,568.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,312,000 after acquiring an additional 353,811 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 23.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 392,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,833,000 after acquiring an additional 75,177 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 48.6% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 12.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 97.4% during the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.46.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $87.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.63. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

