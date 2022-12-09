Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 427,531.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427,531 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of Valvoline worth $12,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 4.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 10.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 3.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 108.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $320,504.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,176.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $164,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,114.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $320,504.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,176.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,786 shares of company stock valued at $514,611 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valvoline Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VVV shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Valvoline stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.37. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Valvoline Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.19%.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.