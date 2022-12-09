Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 485,000 US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 485,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,880,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.22% of US Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 29.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 53.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.6% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on USFD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of US Foods to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of US Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

US Foods Trading Down 0.4 %

Insider Activity

NYSE USFD opened at $35.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.02. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $39.73.

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

